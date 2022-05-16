- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Pilot killed, 2 others seriously injured in helicopter crash in Geoje
A helicopter carrying construction materials crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, killing its pilot and seriously injuring two others, firefighters said.
The Sikorsky S-61N went down near the summit of Mt. Seonja at around 8:40 a.m. while circling the area to transport building materials for renovation work on a mountain trail.
All three crewmen aboard the chopper — the pilot and the co-pilot in their 60s, and a mechanic in his 30s — were rescued with serious injuries and rushed to a hospital, but the pilot later died.
The pilot was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when he was rescued, while the other two suffered back and head injuries, respectively, according to the officials.
The South Gyeongsang provincial government was using the helicopter for firefighting purposes on loan from a private freight company. It had flown out to Geoje earlier in the day at the request of the city government, according to officials.
The land ministry plans to look into the exact cause of the accident, officials said.
This image provided by firefighting authorities shows a crashed helicopter near the summit of Mt. Seonja in the southern coastal city of Geoje on May 16, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)