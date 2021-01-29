Pianist Cho Seong-jin premieres Mozart’s unheard piece

South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin has premiered one of Mozart’s previously unheard compositions in Salzburg, Austria, after it was created 248 years ago.

In this photo provided by Universal Music, South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin plays Mozart’s previously unheard piece at an online recital during the digital Mozart Week 2021 in Salzburg, Austria, on Jan. 27, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In a pre-recorded performance streamed online for paid viewers Wednesday, Cho, one of the most sought-after artists in the world, played Mozart’s Allegro in D major K626b/16 as part of the digital Mozart Week 2021 at the Great Hall of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation, according to Universal Music.