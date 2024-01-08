Parliamentary committee passes bill to end dog meat distribution, consumption

The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee passed a bill Monday banning the butchering and distribution of dog meat in a step to end the traditional practice that has fallen out of favor in recent decades.

Under the bill, raising or slaughtering dogs for meat consumption and distributing or selling dog meat will be banned, with those butchering dogs facing a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$22,768).

Those who raise dogs for meat or distribute them can face a maximum term of two years or a fine of up to 20 million won. The proposed legislation seeks to enforce the penalties after a three-year grace period.

Dog meat farms, distributors and restaurants will also have to register their businesses with regional governments. The bill also includes support measures from the state or regional governments for such businesses to close down.

According to government statistics last year, there were around 1,150 dog meat farms across the country.

The bill is expected to be put to a vote at a plenary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In November, the government and the ruling People Power Party decided to pass special legislation to put an end to dog meat consumption, which has dramatically declined in recent decades amid perceptions that the tradition is becoming an international embarrassment.

Still, advocates argue people should have the freedom to choose what they eat.

Dog meat stew, called “boshintang” in Korean, is no longer popular among younger generations, but some older South Koreans still consider it a delicacy, particularly during the summer months.