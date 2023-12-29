Don't Miss
Park Shin-hye cast in upcoming SBS TV series ‘The Judge from Hell’
December 29, 2023
Park Shin-hye has been cast in the new fantasy romance “The Judge from Hell,” set to air on SBS next year, the network said Friday.
Park will play an ice-cold devil-turned-judge hailed from hell, with a mission to hold evil men to account. “Reflection of You” actor Kim Jae-young will play a sharp detective who puts priority on victims’ wellbeing.
The details about the broadcasting schedule have yet to be determined.