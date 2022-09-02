Park Ji-sung named technical director for K League’s Jeonbuk

South Korean football legend Park Ji-sung was named the new technical director for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Thursday, being elevated from a consulting position to a powerful executive role for the K League 1 title holders.

Park had been the club’s adviser since last year. Jeonbuk said they appointed him their technical director while extending his contract.

This photo provided by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Sept. 1, 2022, shows the K League 1 club’s new technical director, Park Ji-sung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“As our technical director, Park Ji-sung will oversee the entire squad, and will handle player evaluation and acquisitions,” Jeonbuk said in a statement. “In addition to helping to strengthen our main squad, Park will also serve as the bridge between the team and the management office, and help put our youth team in the right direction.”