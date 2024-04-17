Padres’ Kim Ha-seong homers; Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 8

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has gone deep for the third time this season.

Kim belted a three-run shot off Milwaukee Brewers starter Wade Miley during the top of the first inning at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday (local time), giving his team a 4-0 lead.

After a Manny Machado groundout scored the Padres’ first run, Kim stepped in with runners at second and third. Kim then swung on a 1-0 cutter and lined it off the left foul pole to cap the big inning for the Padres.

The ball left Kim’s bat at 101.5 miles per hour and traveled 379 feet.

Kim batted fifth for the first time since April 7. He had hit out of the No. 6 spot over the past seven games, after opening the season as the Padres No. 5 hitter.

Kim put down a sacrifice bunt — his first of the season — in the third inning. In the fifth, Kim drew a walk from new pitcher Abner Uribe to load the bases, though the Padres failed to cash in on that opportunity.

Kim came up against reliever Elvis Peguero in the seventh with the bases full, but only popped out to second baseman Brice Turang.

And facing Joel Payamps in the ninth, Kim grounded out to second. But the Padres went on to win the game 6-3.

Elsewhere in the majors on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants’ South Korean rookie Lee Jung-hoo pushed his career-best hitting streak to eight games.

He got his lone hit of the game in his final at-bat in the top eighth against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami.

Batting third for the first time after having been the Giants’ leadoff hitter in the first 16 games of his career, Lee struck out swinging against starter Ryan Weathers in the first inning.

Then in the third, Lee lined out to right fielder Jesus Sanchez with a man at second, and flied out to center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. with two runners on in the fifth.

Lee kept his streak alive with a single off reliever Calvin Faucher to start the eighth inning.

The Giants, though, lost the game 6-3.

Lee is now batting .257/.308/.329 with a homer and five RBIs. He has eight strikeouts against six walks.