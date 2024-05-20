Padres’ Kim Ha-seong homers for 1st time in 12 games

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has gone deep for the first time in a dozen games.

Kim belted a solo home run as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate, helping the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday (local time).

Kim’s previous home run had come on May 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This was also Kim’s first multihit effort since April 24 against the Colorado Rockies, 21 games ago.

Batting ninth, Kim drew a walk to open the second inning and then singled off starter Bryce Elder to lead off the fourth inning.

He then swiped second base for his ninth steal of the season and scored on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr.

After striking out in the fifth, Kim took reliever Ray Kerr over the left field for his sixth home run of the season.

That blast made it a 9-0 game for the Padres.

With shortstop Luke Williams on the mound for the Braves in a blowout game, Kim grounded out to third in the ninth inning.

Despite his productive day at the plate, Kim is still batting only .212/.325/.370 for the season after 48 games. Last year, Kim set career highs across the board with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs and a .260/.351/.398 line in 152 games.