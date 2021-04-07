Padres’ Kim Ha-seong goes hitless as injury to teammate opens up opportunity

Kim went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time) after coming off the bench to replace Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop.

Tatis, the 22-year-old face of the Padres, suffered a left shoulder injury after striking out swinging in the bottom of the third inning. After fanning on a curveball by Anthony DeSclafani, Tatis immediately went down in obvious pain and walked off the field with manager Jayce Tingler and a team trainer. The Padres later announced Tatis suffered left shoulder subluxation and would be re-evaluated Tuesday.