Padres’ Kim Ha-seong, Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo stay hot in spring training

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has gone deep for the first time in spring training, while Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has extended his hitting streak to four games.

Kim launched a two-run home run for his lone hit in three at-bats against the Seattle Mariners at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona, on Sunday (local time).

Batting fifth and playing shortstop, Kim grounded out to third in the second inning and lined out to shortstop in the fourth inning.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, Kim stepped in with a runner at first base, and greeted new pitcher Collin Snider with a deep fly over the left center wall.

Kim was replaced by Mason McCoy at shortstop to begin the top of the sixth.

Now in his fourth big league season, Kim is batting .417/.563/.750 in six spring training games so far. The 2023 National League Gold Glove winner at the utility position has also drawn four walks and stolen two bases.

The one other South Korean player for the Padres, rookie reliever Go Woo-suk, came on in the seventh and gave up a run on two hits and a walk.

Jonny Farmelo hit a leadoff triple off Go, who promptly walked Matt Scheffler. Cole Young then singled to center to cash in Farmelo.

With two runners on and nobody out, Go pitched his way out of the jam with a strikeout and two flyouts.

A former closer with the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Go has a 4.50 ERA in two spring training innings so far, with three strikeouts against one walk.

The Padres took the game 12-4.

At Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, Lee batted 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI against the Cleveland Guardians.

The rookie center fielder drew a leadoff walk against starter Tanner Bibee and came around to score on a two-run blast by LaMonte Wade Jr.

Lee grounded out to the pitcher in the second inning, before delivering an RBI single in the fourth inning. He then swiped second base for his first steal of spring training.

Lee was lifted for pinch hitter Tyler Fitzgerald in the top of the sixth. The Giants won the game 6-5.

In his first major league season, Lee, the 2022 KBO MVP, is batting .455/.500/.818 in four spring training games.

The 2024 regular season will open in Seoul with a two-game series on March 20-21 between the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. These will be the first Major League Baseball games to be played in South Korea.