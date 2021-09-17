Over 70 pct of population get 1st COVID-19 jab

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a medical facility in Cheongju on Sept. 17, 2021 as the country has achieved its goal of inoculating over 70 percent of the country’s population earlier than scheduled amid its accelerating vaccination drive. (Yonhap)

The first-shot vaccination rate of 70 percent was achieved before the Chuseok holiday, which is scheduled for between Monday and Wednesday, as earlier pledged by the authorities, the KDCA said.