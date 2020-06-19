Outgoing minister hopes his departure will pave way for ‘pause’ in inter-Korean tensions

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul delivers his farewell speech at the unification ministry in Seoul after his resignation was accepted by the presidential office on June 19, 2020. (Yonhap)

His resignation came as tensions between the two Koreas escalated due to the North’s blowing up of the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong this week and its threat to redeploy troops to border areas in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South.