(Olympics) S. Korea rout 10-man Honduras to reach men’s football quarterfinals

South Korea cruised into the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic men’s football tournament on Wednesday with a 6-0 victory over Honduras.

Striker Hwang Ui-jo scored a hat trick in the first half against 10-man Honduras at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. South Korea won Group B with six points from two wins and a loss.

Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea (C) celebrates his goal against Honduras during the teams’ Group B match at the Tokyo Olympic men’s football tournament at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, on July 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea entered this match in first place in the group and only needed a draw to advance to the knockouts. They instead beat up on a hapless Honduras, which went down a man late in the first half.