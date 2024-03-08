Don't Miss
Occult thriller ‘Exhuma’ tops 7 mln in admissions
March 11, 2024
The supernatural flick “Exhuma” has extended its strong box-office performance, topping 7 million in admissions, its distributor said Saturday.
Released Feb. 22, the film topped 1 million admissions on its third day of release and hit the new milestone Friday, according to Showbox.
Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, the movie follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician, who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy U.S.-based family by exhuming its ancestor’s grave in a remote Korean village.