Biden renews criticism of Trump over immigration, other issues at Asian Pacific American event

U.S. President Joe Biden launched into a tirade over his predecessor Donald Trump’s hard-line stance on immigrants and other hot-button election-year issues during an event hosted by a group of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on Tuesday.

Biden renewed attention to Trump’s earlier remarks casting immigrants as “poisoning the blood” of America as he underlined the importance of diversity. Biden and Trump are set to face each other in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“Folks, that’s not who we are,” Biden said during the event organized by the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS), a non-partisan group dedicated to promoting Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander participation at all levels of the political process.

“Diversity is our strength as a nation and always has been and always will be,” he added.

Biden also took a swipe at Trump’s opposition to an immigration reform bill, while calling his predecessor a “loser.”

“He is wrong. Republicans and Congress must act because it’s the right thing to do,” the president said.

Biden repeated his case for the need to “defend democracy” as his campaign has framed Trump as a risk to democracy.

“I see a future where we defend democracy not diminish it,” he said. “I see a future where we protect freedoms, not take them away. I see a future where the middle class finally has a fair shot and the wealthy finally begin to pay their fair share.”

The APAICS gathering brought together more than 1,300 from across the country, including community, business, and political leaders.