‘Night Fishing’ invited to compete in Canadian film fest

The mystery thriller “Night Fishing,” starring Son Suk-ku, has been invited to compete in the short film category at Canada’s Fantasia International Film Festival, its distributor said Friday.

“With its intriguing universe, ‘Night Fishing’ has the potential to be expanded into a feature film,” CGV quoted Nicolas Archambault, a programmer of the film fest, as saying.

The 12-minute and 59-second film revolves around a driver who experiences a mysterious incident at a car charging station at night. It is directed by Moon Byoung-gon, who won the Palme d’Or for Short Films at the Cannes Film Festival with “Safe” in 2013.

Launched in 1996, the genre-focused film festival has cultivated a devoted following among ardent fans and distributors of genre films, like fantasy, horror and science fiction, among others. It takes place in Montreal, Canada, from July 18-Aug. 4.

The film is set for release in South Korea on July 14.