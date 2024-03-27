NewJeans to return with new single in May

K-pop girl group NewJeans will release a new single on May 24, the group’s management agency said Wednesday.

“NewJeans finally is ready to surprise fans once again with new music and stage performances,” ADOR said in a release.

The upcoming single will have four tracks — the main track, “How Sweet,” “Bubble Gum” and instrumental versions of the two songs.

“Bubble Gum” will be featured in Japanese TV commercials and shows starting next month, according to the agency.

A promotional poster for K-pop girl group NewJeans’ upcoming meet-and-greet event for fans in Tokyo, provided by ADOR (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Additionally, the K-pop quintet will put out its Japanese debut single on June 21, which will contain four tracks — the lead track “Supernatural,” “Right Now” and instrumental versions of the two songs.

“Right Now” will be released as commercial music in South Korea and Japan in May, ahead of its official release.

ADOR also plans to simultaneously distribute the Japanese single album in South Korea and the global music market.

Following the releases of the two albums, the team will appear on TV music programs traveling between the two countries.

It will hold its second meet-and-greet session with fans at Tokyo Dome from June 26-27, right after its Japanese debut. This will also serve as the group’s first-ever standalone concert in Japan.

NewJeans is also preparing to release a new album in the second half of this year and plans to hold a world tour next year, according to ADOR.