NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY among performers in K-pop concert for World Jamboree

NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo and The Boyz are among the 18 teams of artists who will perform in a K-pop concert for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, the event’s organizer said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the lineup for the “K-pop super live” concert slated for Friday in Seoul in a press release.

Also included will be Shownu X Hyungwon, fromis_9, Zerobaseone, Kang Daniel, Kwon Eun-bi, Jo Yuri, P1Harmony, KARD, The New Six and ATBO, according to the release.

The show will be co-hosted by actor Gong Myoung, ITZY’s Yuna and NewJeans’ Hyein.

Workers install a makeshift stage for the “K-pop super live” concert, the highlight event for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 9, 2023. The concert and the closing ceremony of the world gathering will be held at the stadium on Aug. 11. (Yonhap)

The concert was originally scheduled to take place at the campsite in Saemangeum — a reclaimed tidal land area in Buan, North Jeolla Province — last Sunday but was postponed due to concerns about accidents and heat-related illnesses.

The venue was initially changed to Jeonju World Cup Stadium, about an hour’s drive from the campsite, and again to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul as a precaution against the approach of Typhoon Khanun toward the provincial area.

Seoul World Cup Stadium, also known as Sangam Stadium, has a capacity of over 66,000 seats and is a major venue for sports games and music concerts.

Part of those in the lineup were reportedly scheduled to appear on KBS’ popular TV music program “Music Bank” that day but changed their plans after the show’s live broadcast was canceled for an unknown reason.

Some K-pop fans and industry insiders have speculated that the government may have influenced the decision to cancel the TV program in order to fill the lineup for the jamboree concert.