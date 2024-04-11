NewJeans’ Hyein halts activities due to foot injury

Hyein, a member of K-pop girl group NewJeans, has decided to temporarily pause her activities due to a foot injury, her agency said Thursday.

“Hyein has opted to suspend her schedules for the time being as she sustained an injury during practice,” ADOR said on the group’s fan community platform. “She will focus on treatment and recovery.”

According to the agency, doctors have diagnosed Hyein with a hairline fracture on the top of her foot and advised her to minimize movement until she fully recovers.

The injury occurs just about a month before the group’s planned return with a new single on May 24.

“We’ll do our best to support her in returning to activities in good health,” the agency said.