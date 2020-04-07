New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February

More than 100 job applicants, seated at a safe distance from one another, take a written exam as part of the recruitment process at the city-run Ansan Urban Corp. at a football stadium in Ansan, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 4, 2020. The urban planning firm decided to hold the test outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip cautioned against reading too much into Sunday’s decline in daily infections, saying that fewer tests over the weekend meant fewer cases were detected.