New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing

South Korea’s new coronavirus cases hovered around 50 for the third straight day Wednesday, but the nation marked the grim milestone of 200 virus deaths.

Health authorities renewed calls for people to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus, as cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas, are still rising steadily.

The 53 new cases, detected Tuesday and up from 47 new cases a day ago, brought the nation’s total number of infections to 10,384, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Nurses in full protective suits line up to enter a treatment ward for novel coronavirus patients at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 7, 2020. (Yonhap)

The nation’s death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by eight to 200, although four other fatalities have been reported by health authorities but have not been included in the official tally that is released once a day.