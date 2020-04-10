New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases

South Korea’s new coronavirus infections fell below 30 on Friday for the first time since Feb. 20, with the southeastern city of Daegu, once the nation’s epicenter, reporting no new cases for the first time.

The 27 new cases, detected Thursday and down from 39 a day ago, brought the nation’s total infections to 10,450, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Medical workers in protective suits pose for a photo at a hospital in Daegu on April 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korea recorded around 50 or fewer daily new cases for a fifth day in a row, a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases. But health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.