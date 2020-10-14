New virus cases again up by double digits; new cluster infection reported in Busan

Fans attend a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the Hanwha Eagles and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 13, 2020. The government eased social distancing rules over the coronavirus, allowing sports leagues to admit crowds of up to 30 percent of stadium capacities. (Yonhap)

However, more than 50 patients and workers at a nursing hospital in Busan were later diagnosed with COVID-19, which were not yet reflected in the official tally released earlier in the day.