New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed

South Korea reported a slight uptick in new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, driven by a steady rise in cluster infections and imported cases.

In the face of community spread of the virus, the country again pushed back the new school year, with the introduction of online classes. The opening of kindergartens and child care centers has been delayed indefinitely.

The 125 new cases, which were detected Monday and up from 78 new cases a day earlier, brought the nation’s total infections to 9,786, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The country’s death toll rose by five to 163, with more than half of fatalities being patients aged 80 or older, the KCDC said. The number of patients in critical condition was 51.

Health workers in protective suits enter Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in Daegu on March 31, 2020. (Yonhap)

Of the 125 new cases of COVID-19, 60 were in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, following mass infections at a hospital. The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,684 and 1,300, respectively.