BTS’ RM to prerelease ‘Come Back to Me,’ music video directed by Lee Jung-jin of ‘Beef’

RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, will unveil “Come Back to Me,” a prerelease track from his upcoming second solo album, this week, the group’s agency said.

The song will be released, along with its music video, at 1 p.m. (Korean time) Friday, two weeks ahead of the album’s release, BigHit Music said in a release.

It would mark the first release from the BTS leader since his first official solo album “Indigo” in December 2022.

The agency introduced “Come Back to Me” as an indie-pop genre song that explores thoughts about right and wrong, the main theme of the album, “Right Place, Wrong Person.”

The music video was directed, produced and written by Lee Sung-jin, the Korean American director of “Beef” (2023). The Netflix original series won multiple awards from three major Hollywood guilds earlier this year.

Also among the crew are Ryu Seong-hie, an art director known for “The Handmaiden” (2016), “Decision to Leave” (2022) and Kim Woo-hyung, the cinematographer of “Assassination” (2015) and “1987: When the Day Comes” (2017). Actor Kim Min-ha joined the cast with RM.

Oh Hyuk of the band Hyukoh was credited as the producer of “Come Back to Me,” where Kuo of Sunset Rollercoaster, a five-piece Taiwanese band, joined on the guitar and bass sessions.

Singer-songwriter JNKYRD and San Yawn of the band Balming Tiger participated in writing the song, while RM penned its lyrics.

Following the prerelease of the song, RM will roll out the 11-track album on May 24.

Although the rapper is currently serving in the South Korean Army, he was able to film music videos for nearly half of the album’s 11 tracks before his enlistment in December, according to BigHit.

“RM showcased collaborations that transcended the boundaries of music and art in his first solo album ‘Indigo’ in 2022 and will also show collaborations that break down the boundaries of art in his new album, which will be released after one year and five months,” the agency said.