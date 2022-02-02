New cases top 20,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron spread

South Korea’s daily virus cases on Wednesday exceeded 20,000 for the first time since the country reported its first virus case two years ago, due to the fast spread of the omicron variant.

The country reported 20,270 new COVID-19 infections, including 20,111 local cases, raising the total to 884,310, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 6,787, up 15 from Tuesday. The fatality rate was 0.77 percent.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 278, up six from a day earlier.

As of 9 p.m., the country had added 17,920 new COVID-19 cases, up 2,085 from the same time the previous day, according to health authorities and city governments. It marked the highest figure for the time period.

Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.

This photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022, shows people lining up to take coronavirus tests at a medical center in the southern port city of Busan amid the spread of the omicron virus variant. (Yonhap)

A revised virus response system went into effect Saturday to tackle the wave of omicron, which has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country.