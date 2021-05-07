New cases stay in 500s for 2nd day amid woes over variants

South Korea’s daily new virus cases remained in the 500s for the second day Friday as the country remained guarded against a potential upsurge in variant cases.

The country reported 525 more COVID-19 cases, including 509 local infections, raising the total caseload to 126,044, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload reached 488 on Monday on fewer tests over the weekend but rose to the mid-500s on Tuesday and to over 600 on Wednesday.

The country added nine more deaths, raising the death toll to 1,860, the KDCA said.

South Koreans from COVID-19-hit India arrive at Incheon International Airport on May 7, 2021. (Yonhap)

Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said health authorities will make all-out efforts to pull down the daily new cases below 500 per day on average. The reproduction rate is under 1 this week, indicating that a virus patient infects less than one person.