New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown

South Korea’s daily new COVID-19 cases stayed in the 1,000s for the fifth straight day Wednesday with signs of a slight drop in weekly infections.

The country added 1,584 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,571 local infections, raising the total caseload to 335,742, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Wednesday’s cases were up 237 from the previous day, after a substitute holiday for Hangeul Day on Oct. 9, which celebrates the proclamation of the Korean alphabet.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases has stayed in the quadruple digits since July 7.

But the authorities’ data showed that average confirmed cases across the country were tallied at 1,745 in the period from Oct. 7-13, down 15.6 percent compared with 2,068 the previous week.

The country added 11 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,605. The fatality rate was 0.78 percent.

Health officials and local governments said 1,364 new cases had been confirmed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, up 45 from the same time Tuesday. Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.

Medical workers prepare to conduct coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station on Oct. 13, 2021. South Korea’s daily coronavirus cases remained in the 1,000s the same day as more people took virus tests after an extended weekend. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the government is considering introducing a vaccine pass system to benefit fully vaccinated people, as it plans to adopt a gradual scheme named “living with COVID-19″ to get back to normal life on Nov. 9.