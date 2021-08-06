New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 1,700s for the third straight day Friday amid few signs of a slowdown, triggering the extension of the toughest level of virus restrictions for two additional weeks.

The country added 1,704 COVID-19 cases, including 1,640 local infections, raising the total caseload to 207,406, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest caseload is slightly down from 1,725 cases reported Wednesday and 1,776 cases Thursday.

There were four additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,113. The fatality rate came to 1.02 percent.

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a screening center in eastern Seoul on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

While the current social distancing measures were set to expire Sunday, authorities decided to maintain them until Aug. 22 as the current wave of the pandemic has yet to come under control.