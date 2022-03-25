New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs

People stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station on March 25, 2022. South Korea reported fewer than 400,000 new cases for the second day in a row as the omicron variant tightens its grip on the country. (Yonhap)

An average of 357,881 new COVID patients was confirmed over the past one week, compared with a corresponding figure of 404,944 a week earlier, the KDCA said.