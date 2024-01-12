Don't Miss
NCT’s Taeyong to drop second solo EP this month
February 9, 2024
Taeyong of K-pop supergroup NCT will put out his second individual EP on Feb. 26, his agency said Thursday.
The EP, titled “Tap,” consists of six songs that deliver the singer’s honest thoughts and feelings, SM Entertainment said.
It added the rapper is credited as the sole lyricist and co-composer of all the tracks, once again showing off his capabilities as a musician.
Taeyong made his debut as a soloist with the EP “Shalala” in June last year.
Ahead of the album’s release, he is scheduled to hold his first standalone concerts in Seoul on Feb. 24-25.