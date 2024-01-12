- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT’s last subunit to debut next month
NCT Wish, the fifth and last subunit from K-pop supergroup NCT, will make its debut next month, the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, said Thursday.
The group will engage in global activities with both South Korea and Japan as its base, SM added.
NCT Wish was formed through “NCT Universe: LASTART,” a survival audition show hosted by the agency to select new NCT members.
SM has pledged to end the infinite expansion of the boy group featuring openness and scalability with this team as the last.
The group currently has four subunits — NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.
NCT Wish consists of two Korean members — Sion and Jaehee — and four Japanese members — Riku, Yushi, Ryo and Sakuya. The members’ average age is 18.3 years old, according to the agency.