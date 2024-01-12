NCT’s last subunit to debut next month

NCT Wish, the fifth and last subunit from K-pop supergroup NCT, will make its debut next month, the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, said Thursday.

The group will engage in global activities with both South Korea and Japan as its base, SM added.

NCT Wish was formed through “NCT Universe: LASTART,” a survival audition show hosted by the agency to select new NCT members.

SM has pledged to end the infinite expansion of the boy group featuring openness and scalability with this team as the last.

The group currently has four subunits — NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

NCT Wish consists of two Korean members — Sion and Jaehee — and four Japanese members — Riku, Yushi, Ryo and Sakuya. The members’ average age is 18.3 years old, according to the agency.