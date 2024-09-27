Don't Miss
NCT’s Jaehyun to enlist in Army in Nov.
September 27, 2024
NCT’s Jaehyun is set to enlist in the Army in November to fulfill his mandatory military service, the group’s agency said Thursday.
The artist will begin his service by entering the military training center on Nov. 4 and will later serve as a member of the military band. No special event is planned to mark the occasion, SM Entertainment said.
Since his debut in 2016, he has been active in NCT, as well as the subunits NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung. He made his solo debut earlier this year by releasing his first album “J.”