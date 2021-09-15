NCSOFT continues to tumble as new title flops

Shares in South Korean video game giant NCSOFT continued to sink Monday on disappointment over its new title “Blade & Soul 2.”

NCSOFT’s shares closed at 591,000 won (US$505), down 29.39 percent from Aug. 25, a day before the game’s launch, with 5.4 trillion won cleared from its market cap over the period.

“Blade & Soul 2,” a sequel to the company’s popular fantasy massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG), had initially been expected to be a hit title in the local market, drawing 7.5 million pre-registrations, and uplift the company from its recently sluggish performance.

NCSOFT’s net profit fell 51 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier to 174.5 billion won amid a lack of new flagship games.

The new game, however, has been panned by users upon its launch, with much of the criticism targeted at its negligible improvement in graphics as well as its “pay-to-win” model, in which gamers are encouraged to purchase items to progress faster, often found in NCSOFT’s other popular series Lineage.

NCSOFT Corp.’s logo at its headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, is seen in this undated image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

While NCSOFT has immediately rushed to appease gamers by releasing an apology a day after its launch as well as multiple updates to improve the game’s reward system and gameplay mechanics, its shares have continued to tumble, with the company deciding last week to buy back 189.9 billion won worth of its shares in an apparent move to shore up its falling stock price.