Nat’l football coach Bento bristles at criticism of lethargic offense

South Korea’s lack of scoring has been particularly frustrating because Bento doesn’t lack for attacking options. Captain Son Heung-min has established himself as one of the most lethal attackers in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur. Forward Hwang Ui-jo of FC Girondins de Bordeaux led his French club in scoring last season and is off to a strong start this season. Hwang Ui-jo joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in August to become the second South Korean in the Premier League this season after Son and already has three goals in four league matches for them. Son and Hwang Hee-chan were both named to the Premier League’s Team of the Week for their performances last weekend.