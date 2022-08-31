National security advisers of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Hawaii

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han leaves for Hawaii at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 31, 2022, to attend a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, respectively. (Yonhap)

The officials will also have talks on how to encourage Pyongyang to accept South Korea’s “audacious plan,” in which Seoul offered to carry out massive food assistance and infrastructure projects in the North if Pyongyang demonstrates its commitment to denuclearization.