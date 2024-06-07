Don't Miss
N. Korean leader boosts military-related public activities in recent 3 months: report
June 7, 2024
President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay state visits to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week, his office said Friday.
Yoon will embark on the six-day trip Monday, accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee and visit the three Central Asian nations through June 15, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.
“Central Asia, which was the center of the ancient Silk Road, is a strategic point connecting Europe and Asia,” Kim said during a press briefing. “The strategic importance is growing further as the global polycrisis spreads due to factors, such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.”