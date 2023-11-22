N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, but launch apparently failed: S. Korean military

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, but the launch appears to have failed, the South Korean military said Thursday.

The North fired the missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It did not provide other details, adding that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are conducting an analysis into the launch.

The latest launch came after South Korea suspended part of the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement in response to the North’s latest launch of a military spy satellite.

Before the North’s anticipated space rocket launch on Tuesday, USS Carl Vinson, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, visited a naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul.