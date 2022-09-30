- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
N. Korea fires ballistic missile launch into East Sea: S. Korean military
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, in its fourth such provocation in less than a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch that followed earlier provocations on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday. The JCS did not provide other details.
The previous day, South Korea, the United States and Japan staged an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise in international waters of the East Sea.
The three countries have been reinforcing bilateral and trilateral security coordination amid concerns that the North could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
On Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made a daylong visit to South Korea, during which she met with President Yoon Suk-yeol and toured the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides Korea. While here, she said Washington would do “everything” in our power to ensure its security commitment to the Asian ally.
This photo, taken on Sept. 25, 2022, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)