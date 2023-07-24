N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS

North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea late Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The North’s latest missile launch comes as a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine, USS Annapolis, arrived at a naval base in South Korea’s southern island of Jeju as part of efforts to bolster joint deterrence against North Korea’s evolving threats.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, followed by multiple cruise missile launches on Saturday.

The military is analyzing the North’s latest missile launch to determine the exact type of the missile fired, according to the JCS.