‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ claims top spot on Netflix’s non-English movie chart
Netflix’s original Korean film “My Name is Loh Kiwan” topped Netflix’s weekly chart for non-English movies, the global streaming service said Wednesday.
During the viewing period from March 4 to 10, the South Korean film racked up 5.1 million views and topped regional charts in 31 countries, including South Korea, Portugal, Peru and Turkey.
“My Name is Loh Kiwan” follows the main protagonist, Kiwan (Song Joong-ki), as he embarks on a precarious journey to live life on his own terms.
He endeavors to rediscover the meaning of life after crossing paths with Marie (Choi Sung-eun), a woman who, like him, grapples with despair following her mother’s passing. As they forge an unexpected emotional connection, they find glimpses of hope even in their darkest moments.
The film was released March 1 on the streaming service.