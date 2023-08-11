Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Music video for BTS V’s debut solo track ‘Love Me Again’ unveiled
August 11, 2023
The music video for “Love Me Again,” a track on BTS member V’s upcoming first solo album, was released Thursday.
According to BigHit Music, “Love Me Again” is an emotional R&B genre number featuring V’s dreamlike voice.
The music video, shot in a cave in Mallorca, Spain, creates a dreamy atmosphere by combining the cave’s mysterious atmosphere, the singer’s deep voice, and his glamorous costume.
The tune will drop Friday alongside the song and music video for “Rainy Days,” another track to be included in the album.
The album titled “Layover” will be formally released on Sept. 8.
V will unveil music videos for the five major tracks on the album, according to the agency.