‘Moving’ sweeps Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards
The Disney+ sci-fi action series “Moving” clinched the Best Creative award, in addition to a handful of other categories for global streaming titles, at this year’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards ceremony on Sunday.
The 20-episode series revolving around a group of seemingly ordinary but superpowered individuals, based on the eponymous hit webtoon by Kang Full, also won awards for Best Writer, Best Lead Actor, Best Newcomer Actor, Best Newcomer Actress and Best Visual Effects in the ceremony held at the Busan Cinema Center.
The Best OTT Original award went to the drama “Weak Hero Class 1″ while the Netflix series “Scoop” won the awards for Best Asian TV Series and Best Lead Actress.
The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards is part of the Busan International Film Festival, Asia’s largest film festival held in the southeastern port city of Busan.
The annual film festival has traditionally focused on Asian content, but this year’s edition newly added awards for global streaming titles to expand its reach to a broader market.
Launched in 2019, the Asia Contents Awards has celebrated outstanding TV shows, streaming content and online platform content from around Asia.
This year, the annual awards were renamed the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards to recognize global content, reflecting the changing industry trend.