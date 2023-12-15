‘Moving,’ Disney+’s most-watched local original series of the year

The Disney+ sci-fi action series “Moving” became the platform’s most-watched local original series of the year, the Walt Disney Company Korea said Friday.

Premiered on Aug. 9, the series quickly gained popularity, becoming the most-watched show on the streaming platform in the Asia-Pacific region and topping Disney+’s global chart and Hulu in the United States in the first week of its release.

At the fourth-quarter earnings call last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger said “Moving” helped boost its subscribers worldwide.

“Our strong creative accomplishments helped drive impressive growth in core Disney+ subscribers, with nearly 7 million added in the quarter,” the CEO said. “Key originals also performed incredibly well across all our platforms,” he said, citing “Moving” as one of its breakout hits.

Based on Kang Full’s eponymous webtoon, “Moving” tells the story of a group of individuals with superpowers who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from danger.

The series has been nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 29th Critics Choice Awards, slated for Jan. 14.