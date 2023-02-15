More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria

More South Korean celebrities have joined nationwide efforts to help victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Jimin and J-Hope, both members of the K-pop supergroup BTS, have donated 100 million won (US$77,918) each to the Korean Committee for UNICEF to be used for its emergency relief campaign for children in the two countries, the committee said Wednesday.

The donations will be specifically used for nutrition, drinking water, hygiene and protection of children affected by the earthquakes, it added.

This file photo shows K-pop boy group BTS. (Yonhap)

Star entertainer Yoo Jae-suk has also donated 100 million won to Hope Bridge, a local disaster relief organization, for its project to help the quake victims, the group said.

It added the money will be used to secure relief materials, such as medical supplies, food and clothes, as well as efforts to reconstruct the disaster-hit areas.

Earlier in the day, Save the Children said K-pop girl group TWICE has donated 200 million won to be used as aid.

“We joined the sponsorship because we wanted to be of help even though it is small,” the group was quoted by the relief organization as saying through its agency, JYP Entertainment.

“We express our condolences to all those who are suffering from the disaster and sincerely hope the surviving children and their families will be able to return to their daily routines,” the band added.