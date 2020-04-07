- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Moon wishes for British prime minister’s recovery
South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a message Tuesday to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is receiving medical treatment for novel coronavirus.
Moon wrote, in English, on his social media account, “I was struck by the news that you had been admitted to intensive care,” recalling that Johnson seemed to be “in good shape” two weeks earlier when he took part in the virtual summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the pandemic.
Moon added, “I send my best wishes for your speedy recovery. I also hope that the situation with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom improves quickly, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future.”
Johnson, 55, was admitted to a London hospital last weekend with “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus and he has been moved to intensive care, according to his office.