Moon underlines int’l financial bodies’ picks of Koreans for key posts
President Moon Jae-in stated Monday that the appointments of South Korean officials by two multilateral financial institutions to major positions show the country’s enhanced global stature.
He was referring to the picks of Um Woochong by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as its managing director general and Kim Hun by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as director general of its social infrastructure department.
Writing on his social media accounts, the president expressed hope for closer cooperation between South Korea and the agencies in various fields including infrastructure, energy, health care and climate change response.
Moon also pointed out his government’s diplomatic campaigns, called the New Southern Policy and the New Northern Policy, to upgrade strategic ties with countries mainly in Southeast and Central Asia as well as India and Russia.
President Moon Jae-in holds a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)