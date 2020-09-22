Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.’s support

South Korean President Moon Jae-in restated a call Wednesday for the declaration of an end to the Korean War, saying it would pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula, as he took part in the annual United Nations General Assembly session via video links.

He requested the international community’s support so that the Koreas can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war, which ended in 1953 in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

“Time has come to remove the tragedy lingering on the Korean Peninsula. The war must end, completely and for good,” Moon said in his pre-recorded video speech submitted to the 75th session of U.N. General Assembly. It was live-streamed on early Wednesday (Seoul time).

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a video speech during the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2020, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Moon’s offer is seen as aimed at revitalizing the Korea peace process, which has lost steam since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to produce a deal in their Hanoi summit early last year. Inter-Korean relations have been in deadlock despite a series of summit talks between Moon and Kim in 2018.