Moon joins Biden-hosted forum, stresses int’l ties on climate crisis

South Korean President Moon Jae-in participated Friday in a virtual climate-related forum, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in response to climate change, Cheong Wa Dae said.

During the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), Moon also reaffirmed Seoul’s resolve to contribute to achieving net-zero emissions. South Korea earlier stated the goal of going carbon neutral by 2050.

It introduced the Framework Act on Carbon Neutrality last month, becoming the 14th country in the world to do so, with a plan to finalize a specific “scenario” in its journey toward the goal in October.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Sept. 17, 2021. He participated in the virtual summit, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, from Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Moon reaffirmed that Seoul will announce an update of its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target at a major summit on the U.N. climate action in November, known as COP 26. The country is moving to raise its 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).