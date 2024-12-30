Moon Ga-bi refutes speculation about relationship with Jung Woo-sung

Model Moon Ga-bi refuted speculation about her relationship with actor Jung Woo-sung on Saturday, saying she never asked him to marry her in order to get child support after becoming pregnant with his child.

Moon addressed the speculation for the first time after news broke last month that the two had had a son outside of marriage.

“I chose to take the path of silence for everyone’s sake, but I was not protected, and in the end I decided to post an open message on my personal social media account in order to protect my child,” she wrote on the account.

Moon went on to refute the speculation that she became pregnant without properly dating the child’s father and later demanded he marry her in order to get child support but was rejected.

“We met at a gathering in 2022 and got to know each other well until the last day of 2023,” she wrote. “Since sometime in January 2024, I have never met face to face with the child’s father and have never demanded marriage or anything else from him because of my pregnancy.”

Moon said she did her best in their relationship and the decision “to meet our child, who came to us as a gift, was a choice made by both of us as parents.”

“This child was neither a mistake nor the result of a mistake,” she said.

Jung addressed the controversy during an appearance at an awards ceremony late last month, saying he will “fulfill my responsibilities as a father until the end.”