- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Moon accepts resignation of prosecutor general
President Moon Jae-in accepted Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo’s resignation Friday, three days after promulgating two controversial bills on prosecution reform, giving incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol a free hand to pick a new top prosecutor.
Kim, his deputy and the chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices across the nation had offered to resign en masse on April 22 in protest against the prosecution reform legislation that would reduce and eventually scrap the prosecution’s investigative powers.
After the National Assembly approved the bills, Moon promulgated them Tuesday.
Except for Kim’s resignation, Moon turned down the other offers because of concerns their mass resignations could leave a “vacuum” in prosecution services,” presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
Park said Moon, who is set to leave office next Monday, accepted Kim’s resignation, because it was the second time Kim had offered to resign and it was “difficult” for Moon to again turn down the resignation offer.
Kim tendered his first resignation offer on April 17 to protest against the bills, but Moon turned down Kim’s offer a day later.
Kim’s resignation gave Yoon a free hand to pick a new prosecutor general.
Kim’s two-year term was supposed to end in May next year.
Outgoing President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) bangs the gavel to open his last Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 3, 2022. His term will be over on May 9. (Yonhap)